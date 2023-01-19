Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Exam 2023 Live: Updates on 10th, 12th admit card, syllabus, sample papers
CBSE Exam 2023 Live: Updates on 10th, 12th admit card, syllabus, sample papers

board exams
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 03:36 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 admit cards will be issued soon on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Follow latest updates on subject-wise syllabus, sample papers and more here:

ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish soon admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 will begin on February 15 and admit cards will be issued on cbse.nic.in/cbse.gov.in. Students can also contact their schools for information regarding theory exams, including release of admit cards. 

Detailed date sheets for Class 10 and 12 final exams were published last month. These are available for download on cbse.nic.in. In addition, CBSE has also published syllabus, sample papers, marking scheme and question banks for board exam students on cbseacademic.nic.in. 

When released, the direct link to download admit cards will be provided here. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2023 03:36 PM IST

    CBSE sample question paper

    CBSE has also published sample question papers for the upcoming board exams on the academic website. Students can download and solve these to check their preparation level and improve speed and accuracy. 

  • Jan 19, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    CBSE board exam 2023: Syllabus

    To download subject-wise syllabus for both Class 10 and 12 final exams, students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in. 

  • Jan 19, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    CBSE board exam 2023 admit card: Where to check 

    Students can check CBSE admit cards on cbse.nic.in, once released. They can also contact schools for more information. 

  • Jan 19, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023 admit card

    CBSE is expected to publish admit card for 10th, 12th final exams 2023 soon. 

cbse board exams

Chhattisgarh CGSOS class 10th and 12th timetables released at sos.cg.nic.in

board exams
Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets at sos.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGSOS class 10th and 12th timetables released at sos.cg.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Chhattisgarh CGSOS class 10th and 12th timetables released at sos.cg.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
NCERT syllabus in U.P madrasas from next session

board exams
Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:26 PM IST

NCERT syllabus would be introduced in all the recognised/state-aided madrasas of UP in a phased manner from the next session in March.

NCERT syllabus in U.P madrasas from next session
NCERT syllabus in U.P madrasas from next session
ByHT Correspondent
Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in

board exams
Published on Jan 17, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet has been released for Class 9, 11. Candidates can check the datesheet below for annual exams.

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in
Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet: BSEH Class 9, 11 timetable out at bseh.org.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 released, download link here

board exams
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:37 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 has been released. Schools can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 released, download link here
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 released, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees

board exams
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 08:44 PM IST

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 registration ends tomorrow, January 17, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today

board exams
Published on Jan 16, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration process with late fees will end today, January 16, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Manipur Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: COHSEM HS timetable released

board exams
Published on Jan 14, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Manipur Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the time table on the official site of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in.

Manipur Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: COHSEM HS timetable released(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
Manipur Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: COHSEM HS timetable released(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice on educational documents verification released

board exams
Published on Jan 14, 2023 08:42 AM IST

CBSE has released important notice on educational documents verification of Class 10, 12 students data available on the website. Check details here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice on educational documents verification released
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice on educational documents verification released
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on JAC, WBCHSE, PSEB datesheet, admit card

board exams
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: JAC, WBCHSE, PSEB, WBCHSE and other board exam time table has not been released yet. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card below. 

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: RBSE, JAC, WBBSE, PSEB datesheet latest updates (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: RBSE, JAC, WBBSE, PSEB datesheet latest updates (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet released

board exams
Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:56 AM IST

RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table has been released. Candidates can check Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet below.

RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet released (File photo)
RBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 datesheet released (File photo)
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi
Board Exams 2023: The Five Strides to thrive 10th Board Examination

board exams
Published on Jan 12, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Board Exams 2023: Before gearing up for the expressway of your preparation it is always better to know the essential strides for Grade 10 Board Exams Preparation.

Board Exams 2023: With the coming of board exams, days to explore the future prospects are also coming. (ht file photo)
Board Exams 2023: With the coming of board exams, days to explore the future prospects are also coming. (ht file photo)
ByManika Gautam
Haryana Board Exams 2023 Time Table: BSEH Class 10, 12 datesheet released

board exams
Published on Jan 11, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Haryana Board Exams 2023 Time Table has been released. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exams 2023 Time Table: BSEH Class 10, 12 datesheet released(ht file photo)
Haryana Board Exams 2023 Time Table: BSEH Class 10, 12 datesheet released(ht file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Where to check BSER 10th, 12th timetable

board exams
Published on Jan 11, 2023 01:42 PM IST

RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Once published, students can download it from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. There is no official announcement in this regard yet.

Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Where to check BSER 10th, 12th timetable(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Where to check BSER 10th, 12th timetable(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Goa Board 10th, 12th datesheet: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC exam dates released

board exams
Updated on Jan 10, 2023 06:16 PM IST

GBSHSE has announced the SSC and HSSC term 2 datasheets for the 2023 board exams.

Goa Board 2023 SSC and HSSC exam date sheets released
Goa Board 2023 SSC and HSSC exam date sheets released
ByHT Education Desk
