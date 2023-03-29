Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 History paper today
Live

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 History paper today

board exams
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:32 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Live Updates: The paper is from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Analysis and other updates below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 History paper live updates
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 History paper live updates(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 History paper is scheduled for today, March 29. The timings of CBSE Class 12 History exam is 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The reporting time for students is 10 am. 

They need to reach the exam venue in time, wearing school uniform and ID card. Admit cards will be required for entry inside exam hall and for attendance. Utensils to write the paper, draw maps are to be carried by students. 

Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 History paper shared by subject teachers and experts, along with students' reactions will be available after the exam ends. Follow all the latest updates here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 29, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 History paper pattern

    As per the SQP, the History paper has 80 marks and is divided into five sections in which there are 34 compulsory questions.

    Section A – question numbers 1 to 21 – MCQs, 1 mark each. 

    Section B: Question numbers 22 to 27: Short answer type questions, 3 marks each. 

    Section C (question no. 28 to 30): Long answer type questions, 8 marks each. Section D – Questions 31 to 33 – 3 sub questions, 4 marks each.

    In Section E (Question no. 34): Map-based question, 5 marks.

  • Mar 29, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    CBSE board exam 2023: Class 12 History paper timings

    Paper begins at: 10:30 am

    Ends at: 1:30 pm.

  • Mar 29, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 History exam today

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 History exam today, March 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 History paper today

board exams
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:09 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 History Paper Live Updates: The paper is from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Analysis and other updates below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 History paper live updates(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: When is BSEB Matric result? See updates

board exams
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:27 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: When is Bihar Matric result? Check all the latest updates here. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result date and time updates
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: Registration date extended till March 30

board exams
Published on Mar 28, 2023 02:58 PM IST

BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration date have been extended till March 30, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: Registration date extended till March 30 (Santosh Kumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CBSE Class 12 History paper tomorrow; Check SQP, marking scheme

board exams
Published on Mar 28, 2023 02:35 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 History exam will be held on March 28. Check sample paper, marking scheme below.

CBSE Class 12 History paper tomorrow; Check SQP, marking scheme
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Jharkhand CM awards laptops, cash prizes to CBSE, ICSE, JAC, Olympiad toppers

board exams
Published on Mar 28, 2023 01:09 PM IST

A total of ₹1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among the students.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren presented prizes to board exam and Olympiad toppers in an award ceremony held on Monday(twitter.com/HemantSorenJMM)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar board Matric result on HT portal

board exams
Published on Mar 28, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Students have an alternative option to check Bihar 10th results on Hindustan Times. Use the link given below to pre-register.

BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar Matric result on HT portal (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TN SSLC 2023 hall ticket awaited at dge.tn.gov.in

board exams
Published on Mar 27, 2023 02:12 PM IST

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download it from dge.tn.gov.in, once released.

TN SSLC 2023 Hall Ticket: How to download from dge.tn.gov.in(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result date, time latest updates

board exams
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB will announce Matric results on results.biharboardonline.com. It will also be available on hindustantimes.com. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric result date, time updates
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Business Studies paper ends, analysis here

board exams
Updated on Mar 25, 2023 06:44 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Business Studies paper today, March 25, 2023. Check timings, admit card, students reaction here. 

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Business Studies paper, exam analysis, students reaction (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download link here

board exams
Published on Mar 24, 2023 11:03 AM IST

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 have been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 evaluation process ends on April 1

board exams
Published on Mar 23, 2023 06:42 PM IST

UP Board Result 2023 date have not been announced. The Class 10, 12 evaluation process will end on April 1, 2023. Details below.

UP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 evaluation process ends on April 1
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: When is BSEB Matric result? See updates

board exams
Updated on Mar 27, 2023 07:38 AM IST

BSEB Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar board Class 10th result date and time announcement expected soon. Check updates below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric result date, time live updates (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 10 exam for over 21 lakh registered students ends, imp notice issued

board exams
Updated on Mar 22, 2023 07:23 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 exam was concluded on March 21, 2023. This year over 21 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination. The Board has issued important notice on paper leak case.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice issued against fake news on paper leak
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Bihar 12th Result 2023: Girls top in all streams, 85.50% female candidates pass

board exams
Updated on Mar 21, 2023 09:16 PM IST

Bihar 12th Result 2023 has been announced. Girls have topped in all streams. The overall pass percentage of female candidates is 85.50 percent.

Bihar 12th Result 2023: Girls top in all streams, 85.50% female candidates pass
ByMegha, Patna
Close Story

Farmer's daughter tops in Bihar board 12th result

board exams
Updated on Mar 22, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Bihar 12th results 2023 have been announced. More details about stream-wise toppers below.

Bihar 12th results 2023: Farmer's daughter tops science, meet other toppers too (Representational image)(HT file)
ByMegha, Patna
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out