CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 History paper today
CBSE Class 12 History Paper Live Updates: The paper is from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Analysis and other updates below.
CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 History paper is scheduled for today, March 29. The timings of CBSE Class 12 History exam is 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The reporting time for students is 10 am.
They need to reach the exam venue in time, wearing school uniform and ID card. Admit cards will be required for entry inside exam hall and for attendance. Utensils to write the paper, draw maps are to be carried by students.
Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 History paper shared by subject teachers and experts, along with students' reactions will be available after the exam ends. Follow all the latest updates here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 29, 2023 08:32 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 History paper pattern
As per the SQP, the History paper has 80 marks and is divided into five sections in which there are 34 compulsory questions.
Section A – question numbers 1 to 21 – MCQs, 1 mark each.
Section B: Question numbers 22 to 27: Short answer type questions, 3 marks each.
Section C (question no. 28 to 30): Long answer type questions, 8 marks each. Section D – Questions 31 to 33 – 3 sub questions, 4 marks each.
In Section E (Question no. 34): Map-based question, 5 marks.
-
Mar 29, 2023 08:09 AM IST
CBSE board exam 2023: Class 12 History paper timings
Paper begins at: 10:30 am
Ends at: 1:30 pm.
-
Mar 29, 2023 07:56 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 History exam today
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 History exam today, March 29.