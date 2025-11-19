CBSE Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 subject wise marks bifurcation released at cbse.gov.in, details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Board Exam 2026 subject-wise marks bifurcation. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 board examination can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Education News

The marks bifurcation list includes- maximum marks theory examination, maximum marks practical exam, maximum marks project assessment, maximum marks internal assessment,

For Class 10 subjects, theory marks is 80 and internal assessment marks is 20. For Class 12 subjects, the theory marks is 80, internal assessment marks is 20 or practical marks is 20 depending on the subject. For various Class 12 papers, the theory marks is 70 and practical marks is 30, for some theory marks is 60 and pratical marks is 40.

The practical examination/ project/ internal assessment for Class 10, 12 will be held from January 1 to February 14, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 board exam in 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026. Exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects and will end with French paper. The exam will be held in single shift - from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However, for few subjects, the exam will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 PM.

Likewise, CBSE Class 12 board will also begin from February 17, 2026 and end on April 9, 2026.

Around 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India and 26 countries abroad. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.