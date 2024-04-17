The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Board Results 2024 in due course. When announced, the Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on various official websites and other platforms as well. CBSE Board Results 2024: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 results

Generally students tend to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official website of CBSE, but if the website crashes, they candidates can check their results on various apps and other website as well. The list of various ways to check CBSE Board Results 2024 is given below. Take a look.

CBSE Board Results 2024: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Results 2024: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

SMS: To be informed by the Board.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Other sites

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Results 2024: How to check Class 10, 12 marks

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results on official website of CBSE.

Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 link or login to the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot (for mobile applications).

The downloaded result page will be considered as the provisional marksheet until schools distribute the marksheets to their students.

This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

