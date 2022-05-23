CBSE, CISCE exams 2022 live: CBSE 12th accountancy, ISC biology exams today

Board exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 2 are now in progress. While CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Computer Application and Class 12 Accountancy examinations today, May 23, 2022, CISCE will conduct the ICSE Commercial Studies and ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will begin at 10: 30 am and will get over 12: 30 pm.

The ICSE examination will begin at 11 pm and ISC examination will begin at 11 am. Both ISC and ICSE examination will last for one and a half hour.

