CBSE, CISCE exams 2022 live: CBSE 12th accountancy, ISC biology exams today
- CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Computer Application and Class 12 Accountancy examinations today, May 23, 2022, the CISCE will administer the ICSE Commercial Studies and ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams.
Board exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 2 are now in progress. While CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Computer Application and Class 12 Accountancy examinations today, May 23, 2022, CISCE will conduct the ICSE Commercial Studies and ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams.
The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will begin at 10: 30 am and will get over 12: 30 pm.
The ICSE examination will begin at 11 pm and ISC examination will begin at 11 am. Both ISC and ICSE examination will last for one and a half hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 23, 2022 11:07 AM IST
ICSE Commercial studies examination today
According to the specimen paper, the ICSE commercial studies examination will be of 40 marks and candidates have to attend all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.
-
May 23, 2022 11:03 AM IST
ISC Biology or class 12 exam today
As per the specimen paper, the biology examination will be of 35 marks and internal choices will provided in one question in Section B and one question in Section C.
-
May 23, 2022 10:54 AM IST
ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams today
The ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams will begin at 11 am and the examination will last for 1 and a half hour.
-
May 23, 2022 10:52 AM IST
ICSE board: Commercial studies exam today
CISCE will conduct the ICSE Commercial Studies examination today the examination will begin at 11 am and the duration of the examination will be 90 minutes.
-
May 23, 2022 10:43 AM IST
CBSE term 2 exams: Accountancy exam today
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy test will be held. Candidates sitting the CBSE term 2 board examinations in 2022 must bring their admit cards and follow the social distancing norm in the exam center.
