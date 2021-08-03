CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Girls perform better than boys with 99.24%

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The Class 10 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in. This year girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.24 percent and boys is 98.89 percent.

This year the overall pass percentage of girls is 0.35 percent better than boys. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent. The overall pass percentage is 99.04 percent. A total of 2097128 candidates have registered for exam out of which 2076997 have passed the examination.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

Trivandrum district have secured the highest pass percentage of 99.99 percent followed by Bengaluru with 99.96 percent and Chennai with 99.94 percent. The pass percentage of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is 99.99 percent, Kendriya Vidyalaya is 100 percent and CTSA is 100 percent.

The special exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15, 2021. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can appear for the special exams. The registration process will begin soon and the Board will release the details on this soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.