Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 on February 25, 2026. The Class 10 paper will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: Check sample papers, marking scheme and other instructions here (HT file)

The exam will comprise of 80 marks questions and the time allotted is 3 hours. The question paper will consist of 39 questions in 3 sections. Section A is Biology, Section B is Chemistry and Section C is Physics. All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.

The marking scheme of CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE Academic.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: How to download marking scheme To download the marking scheme, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE academic.

2. Click on sample paper questions link available on the home page.

3. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 marking scheme link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the marking scheme.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can check the exam day guidelines to be followed posted below.

1. Students who will appear for the exam will have to carry the admit card with them to the exam hall.

2. The students must reach the exam centre by 10 am. The exam centre gates will close at 10 am. No entry will be allowed after that.

