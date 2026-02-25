CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Paper today, check last minute tips for exam
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Class 10 paper will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on marking scheme, paper pattern, exam day guidelines.
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 on February 25, 2026. The Class 10 exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will comprise of 80 marks questions and the time allotted is 3 hours. The question paper will consist of 39 questions in 3 sections. Section A is Biology, Section B is Chemistry and Section C is Physics. All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions....Read More
Students who will appear for the exam will have to carry the admit card with them to the exam hall. The exam entry gate will close at 10 am. Students are advised to reach the exam centre by the prescribed time.
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: When will Class 10 exam get over?
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam entry gate to close at 10 am
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Last minute tips
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Ranjana Thapar, Science faculty, Satya School, Gurugram has shared last minute tips for students:
General Instructions
• Attempt Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in their respective sections only. Answers written in the wrong section will not be awarded marks.
• Read questions carefully and identify keywords.
• Use the process of elimination in MCQs. In Assertion–Reason, check the truth of both statements and their logical connection.
• Marks are awarded stepwise. Even if the final answer is wrong, correct steps and logic get credit.
• Stick to the prescribed word limit. Manage time according to marks allotted; avoid overspending time on low-mark questions.
• Maintain neat handwriting, clear formatting, and organized presentation.
• Practice previous years’ question papers to understand pattern and question types.
Section wise tips
Physics
• While solving numericals write formula first , substitute values and include proper units.
• Draw ray diagrams and electric circuits neatly with pencil, with proper arrows and labels.
• Choose the correct scale while plotting graphs.
Chemistry
• Practice balancing chemical equations and understanding reaction mechanisms.
• Revise important chemical formulas and equations regularly.
Biology
• Diagrams and flowcharts carry separate marks.
• Ensure diagrams are neatly drawn, well-labeled, and relevant to the question.
Wishing all our students the very best! With these pointers, you will definitely soar high.
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Carry admit card to exam centre
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Paper pattern
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam comprises of 80 marks questions
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Date: February 25
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm