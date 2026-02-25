CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: Paper today, check last minute tips for exam

Live

CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2026 on February 25, 2026. The Class 10 exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will comprise of 80 marks questions and the time allotted is 3 hours. The question paper will consist of 39 questions in 3 sections. Section A is Biology, Section B is Chemistry and Section C is Physics. All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions. Students who will appear for the exam will have to carry the admit card with them to the exam hall. The exam entry gate will close at 10 am. Students are advised to reach the exam centre by the prescribed time. The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 17 and will conclude on March 11, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reaction and more. ...Read More

