CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow; check sample paper, other important details

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Physics paper for Science stream students appearing for the Class 12 board examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducted tomorrow, March 4. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. CBSE Class 12 Physics paper tomorrow

The Physics exam paper carries 70 marks for the theory section. As per the sample paper released by the board previously, there will be 33 compulsory questions, divided into five sections: section A, section B, section C, section D and section E. Here are some important points students must remember:

All the sections in the paper will be compulsory.

Section A in the SQP contains sixteen questions – twelve MCQs and four Assertion Reasoning based of 1 mark each.

Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each, and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.

There is no overall choice in the sample paper. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions.

The use of calculators in the examination is strictly prohibited.

The following physical values of constants must be used wherever required:

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams this year. The exams started on February 15. Class 10 exams will end on March 13 and Class 12 final exams on April 2.