CBSE, CICSE 12th results live updates: Evaluation plan submitted in SC
CBSE, CICSE 12th results: CBSE 12th Marking Scheme has been submitted by Attorney General in Supreme Court today, June 17, 2021. According to the evaluation criteria, Class 12 results will be based on the performance of students in classes 10, 11 final exams, and in class 12 pre-board exams.
CBSE on June 4 constructed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. A 12-member team was constituted and the committee submitted the evaluation criteria today.
The Class 12 exams was cancelled by PM Modi on June 1 due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
JUN 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST
CBSE 12th Result: Physical exam not until ‘COVID vanishes completely’
When asked about the timeline to conduct an optional physical exam, AG said that is not possible till "Covid vanishes completely". The bench insisted on putting an outer limit subject to the situation prevailing at that time.
JUN 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST
CISCE Class 12 Assessment Scheme 2021
CISCE has also submitted its assessment scheme 2021 for Class 12 students. Senior advocate JK Das appearing for CISCE said they would also assess students based on performance in Class 10, 11, and 12 by taking the best marks awarded in these years. For rationalization of marks awarded by individual schools, the historical performance of the past six years will be taken.
JUN 17, 2021 01:38 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Result committee to be formed
A result committee will be formed on the basis of the assessment scheme which will be headed by the Principal of that school and two senior PGT teachers of that school along with two PGT teachers of neighbouring school.
JUN 17, 2021 01:29 PM IST
CBSE, ISC Result 2021 by July 31
Both CBSE and ICSE Boards have decided to announce the Class 12 result by July 31, 2021. The Supreme Court has approved the marking scheme submitted by the Board on June 17, 2021.
JUN 17, 2021 01:12 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Assessment Criteria explained
The Centre has submitted the evaluation criteria in the Supreme Court and have informed the highest court that they will adopt a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.
JUN 17, 2021 12:57 PM IST
UP Board Exams 2021: Cancellation plea declined by Apex Court
Apex Court has cancelled the UP Board Exams 2021 cancellation plea filed by UP Parents association. The matter will taken up on June 21 to give hearing only in respect of their suggestions to the proposed methodology.
JUN 17, 2021 12:48 PM IST
CISCE 12th Results: CISCE to consider best of 3 yrs performance
ICSE informs Supreme Court that best of it will consider best of three years' performance for declaring its class 12 (ISC) results. It will consider students Class 10 board results followed by the performance in class 11 and Class 12. Dispute resolution will be incorporated, CISCE added. Rationalization of results of schools will be taken for the past six years. CBSE had taken past 3 yrs for rationalization.
JUN 17, 2021 12:41 PM IST
CBSE 12th results: SC says will not entertain plea to hold exams
UP Parents Association tells SC that it is in favor of holding exams. Snr adv Vikas Singh for association says CLAT is being held physically. Court says CLAT does not have so many candidates. SC reiterates no rolling back CBSE decision to cancel exams. SC grants Singh time till tomorrow to respond to the Scheme. AG requests the court to decide it today or else channels will debate this scheme with 30-40 experts. SC says we will adjourn till tomorrow and in principle approve the scheme.
JUN 17, 2021 12:33 PM IST
ISC Board Exam 2021: Result expected by July 31
ISC Board Exam 2021 result has been expected by July 31, 2021. The result can be announced by the Board before the mentioned date as well, depending on the evaluation criteria.
JUN 17, 2021 12:29 PM IST
State Board Exams 2021: Four states have not cancelled board exams
Four states- Assam Punjab Tripura and Andhra Pradesh have not been cancelled by the respective state governments yet.
JUN 17, 2021 12:26 PM IST
CBSE 12th marking scheme: Court tells CBSE its scheme lacks 3 things
Court tells CBSE that its scheme lacks three things. No dispute resolution mechanism and timeline for redressal of grievances by students over marks. No fixed timeline for declaration of results. No time schedule for optional exam as and when situation is conducive. on this, AG KK Venugopal tells SC CBSE will declare results by July 31. Top Court tells AG to incorporate it in the scheme. AG says will incorporate all suggestions in scheme.
JUN 17, 2021 12:21 PM IST
SC hears another petition for cancellation of state board exams
Supreme Court now is hearing the separate petition filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai for cancelling state board Class 12 exams.
JUN 17, 2021 12:18 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam Class 12: SC will pass final orders on Monday
Supreme Court will pass the final orders on CBSE Board Exam Class 12 and CISCE Class 12 exams on Monday, June 21, 2021.
JUN 17, 2021 12:17 PM IST
CBSE Objective Criteria Class 12: Court prima facie approves the scheme
Court prima facie approves the scheme of CBSE and ICSE subject to two suggestions.
JUN 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021: Exam to be conducted for students who are not satisfied
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 has been released. As per the statement released by CBSE after cancellation of exams have said that students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in the examination to be conducted by CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive.
JUN 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST
CBSE Criteria For Class 12 2021: Assessment Criteria
• 40% marks based on Class 12 pre-board / mid-term / unit test
• 30% marks based on Class 11 final exam
• 30% marks based on best-of-three Class 10 marks
JUN 17, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Supreme Court hears ICSE evaluation criteria
Supreme Court hears ICSE evaluation criteria. The Board informs best of 3 yrs performance to be taken into consideration.
JUN 17, 2021 12:02 PM IST
CBSE Latest News For Class 12: Petitioner also accepts the evaluation scheme
Petitioner Mamta Sharma accepts the scheme submitted by AG.
JUN 17, 2021 11:59 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Results: Result committee comprises of two senior most teachers
AG informs the Court that the result committee will comprise of two of the most senior-most teachers. If necessary, an expert will be invited.
JUN 17, 2021 11:57 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam Class 12: Best of 3 out of 5 subjects to be considered
Best of 3 out of 5 subjects will be considered for the evaluating Class 12 results.
JUN 17, 2021 11:55 AM IST
CBSE Criteria For Class 12 2021: Result to be declared by July 31
AG has informed the top Court CBSE Class 12 result will be declared by July 31, 2021.
JUN 17, 2021 11:52 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Result: 30:30:40 formula
The 12 member committee constituted by CBSE submitted the evaluation criteria that was presented by AG in Supreme Court today. The Board recommended a 30:30:40 formula—30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 final results respectively, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams.
JUN 17, 2021 11:49 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: AG submits evaluation criteria in Supreme Court
AG has submitted the evaluation criteria in Supreme Court today. The evaluation criteria comprises that Class 12 results will be based on the performance of students in classes 10, 11 final exams and in class 12 pre board exams.
