CBSE, CICSE 12th results live updates: Evaluation plan submitted in SC

CBSE, CICSE 12th results: CBSE 12th Marking Scheme has been submitted by Attorney General in Supreme Court today, June 17, 2021. According to the evaluation criteria, Class 12 results will be based on the performance of students in classes 10, 11 final exams, and in class 12 pre-board exams.

CBSE on June 4 constructed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. A 12-member team was constituted and the committee submitted the evaluation criteria today.

The Class 12 exams was cancelled by PM Modi on June 1 due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas)