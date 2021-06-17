CBSE 12th marking scheme: Board to adopt 30:30:40 formula, Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

The top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.

Venugopal assured the bench that a committee will be constituted for redressal of students' concern, if any.

It said that some outer timeline for declaration of results and proposed class 12 examination should also be specified.

The top court said that it is also rejected arguments of some of the petitioners that there shall be roll back of the decision to cancel Board exams.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.