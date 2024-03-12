Edit Profile
New Delhi170C
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
    CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Exam Live Updates: Paper to begin at 10:30 am
    CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Exam Live Updates: Paper to begin at 10:30 am

    Mar 12, 2024 8:33 AM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Class 12th Physical Education exam is being held on March 12 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE's Class 12th Physical Education examination is scheduled for March 12. The paper is three hours long, which will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. There is no exam for Class 10 students tomorrow. ...Read More

    The CBSE Class 12th 10th board exams started on February 15. For Class 10, only one board exam day is remaining – March 13 – when exams for Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence subjects will be held. For Class 12 students, exams will end on April 2.

    Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper analysis and other updates:

    CBSE Class 12 Physical Education examination today

    The CBSE will conduct the Class 12th Physical Education examination on March 12. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

