CBSE issues guidelines for Class 10, 12 practical exams, check instructions here
CBSE has issued guidelines for Class 10, 12 practical examinations. The instructions can be checked here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE has issued guidelines for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 practical examinations. The guidelines for practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment are available to the candidates, schools and others on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
1. As per the guidelines issued, the Board has asked schools to ensure that a sufficient number of practical answer books have been received before the scheduled date for the conduct of practical examinations.
2. Schools should ensure that necessary arrangements, like infrastructure, equipment, and materials, are available in the laboratories for conducting practical exams.
3. All schools should make arrangements for Children with Special Needs (CWSN)to conduct Practical Examinations/Projects/Internal Assessments so that they can participate in the practical exams comfortably.
4. The schools will have to upload the marks of the practical examinations every day. Schools should also check the maximum marks assigned to Practical/Project/Internal Assessment before awarding & uploading the marks.
5. No student participating in sports at the National/International level will be given exemption from appearing in Practical/Project/Internal Assessment, and no separate practical will be conducted/arranged for them.
6. Schools should ensure that the Practical/Project/Internal Assessment are conducted within the stipulated time frame between 1 January 2026 and 14 February 2026 only.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: Class 10, 12 timetable revised, check schedule here
The CBSE Board exams datesheet has been revised. The Class 10 or Secondary main exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and Class 12 or Senior School Certificate examination 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
