CBSE Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: Class 10, 12 timetable revised, check schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2026 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the revised timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 or Secondary main exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and Class 12 or Senior School Certificate examination 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam scheduled on March 3, 2026 will now be held on March 11 for Class 10 and April 10 for Class 12.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download Class 10, 12 timetable To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, "all other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action please." For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.