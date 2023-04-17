Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results
CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

Updated on Apr 17, 2023 03:33 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE results will be released on results.cbse.nic.in cbseresuts.nic.in, DigiLocker and other websites. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results on its official result websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in. In addition, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and other websites. Students can check it using roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

Like last year, CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day, within a few hours. Prior announcement of results date and time will be made on social media. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 started on February 14. Class 10 exam ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5. 

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in board exams. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 17, 2023 03:33 PM IST

    CBSE results 2023 on DigiLocker

    CBSE board exam results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website. On the result day, links to check scorecards will be displayed on the home page. 

  • Apr 17, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Over 38 lakh students this year

    As per information shared by CBSE ahead of board exams, a total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in CBSE board exams this year.

  • Apr 17, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    Where to check CBSE results

    To download scorecards:

    1. cbseresults.nic.in
    2. results.cbse.nic.in

    For updates:

    1. cbse.nic.in
    2. cbse.gov.in
  • Apr 17, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 date and time announcement

    CBSE will announce date and time for Class 10 and Class 12 results through its official Twitter and Facebook pages. 

