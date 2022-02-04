CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 result on cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The result for Class 10, 12 will also be available on the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in when released. Candidates can keep checking the official website of CBSE and CBSE results for result link.
CBSE has not yet released the date for the declaration of term 1 results. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.
The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.
CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 04, 2022 12:05 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam dates: Not yet released
CBSE Term 2 date sheet is expected to release soon. The exam dates have not been released yet. The Class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted across the country at various exam centers. The date sheet when released will be available on cbse.gov.in.
Feb 04, 2022 11:55 AM IST
CBSE Term I Results 2022: No official result date announced
CBSE has not disclosed the Term I result date yet. Speculations among students, teachers, and other stakeholders are high as to when the result for Class 10, 12 will be declared. The official site of Digilocker has ‘Coming Soon’ image on it.
Feb 04, 2022 11:46 AM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result: Where to check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result can be checked on various platforms including SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.
Feb 04, 2022 11:35 AM IST
CBSE Term 1 result 2022: Result expected to release soon
CBSE Term 1 result 2022 for Class 10, 12 is expected release soon. The result when released can be checked on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
