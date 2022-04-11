CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022 expected soon; How to download hall tickets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students between April and June, 2022 and admit cards will be released soon.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin on April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam will continue till June 15.

CBSE term-2 admit cards will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

For the first time, the CBSE is conducting its board exams in two terms. In 2021, the board did not conduct final exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has already announced results of term-1 final exams conducted in November-December, 2021.

How to download CBSE term 2 admit card

Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term-2 admit card link Enter the required login credentials Login, download the admit card and take a printout

Recently, the CBSE warned students regarding a fake notification about board exams 2022.

The notification claims that for the final results, 30% weightage will be from term-1 exams and the remaining 70% will be from term-2 exams.

It further says weightage of internal assessments will remain unchanged and students who could not appear for term 1 exams due to COVID-19 or participation in Olympiads/sports events will be assessed on the basis of their performance in term 2 exams only.

However, the board has denied it.

Students can visit the CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in for sample question papers, syllabus and question bank for term-2 exams.