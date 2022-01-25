Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Term I Results 2022: Where and how to check Class 10, 12 result
CBSE Term I Results 2022: Where and how to check Class 10, 12 result

CBSE Term I Results 2022 can be checked on various official platforms after it is declared. Candidates can check where and how to check Class 10, 12 results below. 
Published on Jan 25, 2022
New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Term I Results 2022 soon. The Board has not released any official result Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 Term I examination will be able to check the result through various platforms where the result link will be available. 

The result can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps. Candidates can check the list of websites and other platforms where they can check the result and also how they can check their results for Class 10, 12 term I exams. Take a look below. 

CBSE Term I Results 2022: Where to check 

Official Websites- The official websites where candidates can check the results are CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in. 

Digilocker- Candidates can check their Class 10, 12 results on the Digilocker app. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or can check on the website digilocker.gov.in. 

UMANG- CBSE students can check and download their results on UMANG mobile application. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app. 

CBSE Term I Results 2022: How to check 

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

 

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
