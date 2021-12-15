CBSE to begin registration process for Class 9, 11 today, here’s how to apply

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will begin the registration process of students for classes 9, 11 for session 2021-2022 from December 15, 2021, onwards. Affiliated schools who want to register their students for the Class 9, 11 sessions can do it through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Before proceeding with the registration of students, existing schools shall have to update the data on OASIS. To apply for the Class 9, 11 sessions, schools will have to follow these simple steps given below.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Session 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Click on Class 9, 11 session available on the home page.

Enter the number of sections and number of students.

Update the details like Principal Name, Phone number and others.

Enter the details asked in the excel file and click on upload excel file option.

Finalise the data and make the fee payment.

Once done, take a printout of the final list of registered students.

After the generation of the final list, no more addition, deletions, or corrections can be made to this data.

The Board has made clear that only those students whose names are submitted through the online process or registration will be allowed to appear in Class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23.