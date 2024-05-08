 CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date, Time: Chhattisgarh Board results releasing on May 9 at 12.30 pm - Hindustan Times
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date, Time: Chhattisgarh Board results releasing on May 9 at 12.30 pm

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2024 05:22 PM IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date, Time have been announced. The Chhattisgarh Board results will be declared on May 9 at 12.30 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date, Time. Chhattisgarh Board results for Class 10, 12 will be declared on May 9, 2024 at 12.30 pm.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date, Time: Chhattisgarh Board results on May 9 (HT)

Candidates who have appeared for CGBSE Class 10, 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. The results of 10th, 12th can also be checked at results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
  • Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examination in the state. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The Class 10 or high school certificate examination was held from March 2 to March 21, 2024. The examination was conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.

Exam and College Guide
