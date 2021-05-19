CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce CGBSE 10th Result 2021 on May 19, 2021. The Class 10 result will be announced at 11 am by the minister of Chhattisgarh Govt, the school education department. The result will be declared online through video conferencing. The Class 10 students can check the result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

The results for Class 10 will be announced on the basis of the performance of students during online classes. Students were given assignments to complete which were graded and then their marks are being announced now.

As per the official statement released by the Board secretary, students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or have not done their assignments will be given minimum passing marks.

Apart from this, students who are not satisfied with their results would have the option of appearing for the upgrading examination. The exam date and other details on the same would be announced by the Board later.

This year a total of 4.6 lakh students of Class 10 will check their results. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check the result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CGBSE.

