CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the CGBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held between April 15 and May 24. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm in pen and paper mode.
CGBSE class 10th exam will be held from April 15 to May 1. CGBSE class 12th exam will be held from May 3 to 24 and vocational exams will be held from May 3 to 22.
The Physical Education exams will begin on April 15 and continue till April 23, 2021.
Direct link to check CGBSE schedule
https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2021/TimeTable2021.PDF
The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
