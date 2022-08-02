Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date: Plus 2 results on August 8

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date: Plus 2 results on August 8

Published on Aug 02, 2022 01:55 PM IST
  • Odisha Plus Two 12th Result 2022: CHSE will announce Class 12 Arts stream results on August 8 at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Plus Two 12th Results 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the date for declaration of Class 12 or Plus Two board exam results for Arts stream students. Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2022 will be declared on August 8, 2022.

Once announced, students can check their Class 12 results on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in using their board exam roll number and registration number.

On July 27, CHSE had announced plus two final results for Science and Commerce streams. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had then said Arts results will be published after a week's time.

Over 3 lakh students in Odisha have appeared for Class 12 board exams this year, and the majority of them are in the Arts stream.

Odisha Class 12th examination was conducted from April 28 to May 31.

A total of 78,077 candidates had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 students in Commerce stream. The pass percent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the pass percent for Class 12 science students is 94. 12%.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
