The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country at various exam centres can check their scores or marks on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked at results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live Updates CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results declared, direct link here

To check the marks online, candidates will require unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page The ICSE, ISC results will also be available on Digilocker as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The direct link to check ICSE, ISC results is given here.

This year, a total of 2,43,617 candidates have appeared for the ICSE and 99,901 candidates for the ISC examination, out of which 2,42,328 passed the ICSE and 98,088 passed the ISC examination. The overall pass percentage of ICSE is 99.47% and ISC is 98.19%.

The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.65% and boys is 99.31% for ICSE and for ISC, the girls pass percentage is 98.92% and boys is 97.53%.

All these candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2024 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

This year CISCE started ICSE, ISC examination on February 21. The examination for Class 10 was concluded on March 28, 2024 and Class 12 examination concluded on April 4, 2024 as two papers had to be rescheduled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.