CISCE semester 2 exams from April 25, admit cards soon on cisce.org

  • ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams 2022: Admit cards for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will be available soon on the council's website, cisce.org. 
Published on Apr 17, 2022 03:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam 2022: Admit cards for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 final examinations are expected soon. The council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will issue ICSE and ISC semester 2 admit cards on cisce.org. ICSE and ISC sem 2 exams are scheduled for April-June, 2022. 

ICSE semester 2 exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 23. ISC semester 2 exams are scheduled for April 25 to June 6, 2022.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit card 2022

Visit the official website of the council, cisce.org.

The admit card download link will be available on the notice board.

Click on the link and enter the required information.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

On the exam days, students are required to carry printed copies of the admit cards to the exam venue. 

After downloading the admit cards, students should read all the exam related instructions and follow those accordingly.

In addition to 90 minutes for solving the question papers, students will get 10 minutes for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams.

The CISCE is conducting year 2022 final exams in two semesters. Sem 1 exams are over and the results have already been declared.

