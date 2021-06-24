Class 12 Board Exams 2021: SC directs AP govt to have concrete plan for exams

Supreme Court on June 24 has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to have a concrete plan on the conduct of Class 12 board exams and not to play with the lives of students. The bench has warned the government that “Even one fatality, we may order compensation amounting to one crore."

The highest court was hearing the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021 on Thursday. The petition was filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai asking for the cancellation of state board exams for Class 12. The division bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari heard the petition today.

The AP government informed the Court they are planning to allow 15 to 18 students to sit in one room for the exams. To which the top court asked that have they worked out the formula as to from where they will have 34,634 rooms to accommodate 5.20 lakh students appearing for the exam.

Earlier, the AP government had informed the highest Court that it wanted to conduct Class 12 exams by July last week. Till now, 21 states have cancelled the Class 12 exams and 6 states have already conducted the class 12 board exams.



