Decision on UP Board and varsity exams after May 20: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said the state government will take a decision on the UP Board and university/degree college examinations after May 20.

“The decisions will be taken in consultation with chief minister Yogi Adityanath after a meeting with officials,” he said.

Nearly 56 lakh students are registered to appear in the UP Board exams, which were deferred on April 15 following a surge in Covid cases across the state.

Keeping in mind the welfare of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams had been cancelled and the Class 12 exams were postponed in view of the Covid situation. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) also withdrew its previous decision to postpone Class 10 exams and announced it was cancelling the tests to ensure the safety of students. Class 12 ISC exams will, however, be held at a later date.

The UP government had on April 15 decided to postpone the high school class 10 and intermediate class 12 exams of the UP Board. The decision to reschedule the exams was taken in view of the panchayat elections and surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

This year, 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, are registered for the high school examination. Similarly, 26,09,501 examinees, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, are registered for the intermediate exam.

Last year, the UP Board exams began on February 18 and concluded in the first week of March before the lockdown.



