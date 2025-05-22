DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 released, direct link to download Kerala Class 12 scores

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025: Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education released the results of DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Students who took the exam this year can check and download their results from the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students who took the exam this year can check and download their results from the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar/HT file)

Candidates will be able to download their results by providing their registration number and date of birth on the official website.

The DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 was declared at a press conference. Along with the results, other information such as overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, and district wise performance, among others, has also been shared.

This year, the Kerala Class 12 examinations was held between March 3 to March 26, 2025, wherein more than 4 lakh students appeared.

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below for checking their results:

1. Visit the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 on the home page

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DHSE Kerala