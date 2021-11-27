Home / Education / Board Exams / DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: First year result declared, here’s direct link
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: First year result declared, here’s direct link

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given below. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 on November 27, 2021. The first year result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of DHSE Kerala or on Result website keralaresults.nic.in. 

The examination was conducted in the state from September 24 to October 18, 2021, amid the pandemic in offline mode. The students appeared for the offline examination under strict guidelines and protocol. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 4 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who want to check more related details can visit the official site of DHSE Kerala. 

