Fake schedule of UP Board exam goes viral, board secretary says it is bogus

Soon after a "fake" exam schedule of UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations went viral on social media, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad issued a rejoinder saying the said examination schedule is bogus and board has not prepared any examination schedule yet.

UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla in a press release said, "An examination schedule of UP Board high school and intermediate exam to be held between June 5 and 25 went viral on social media on May 17 is bogus and fake. We request everyone to ignore it. The board will lodge FIR against all those who will be found guilty of spreading fake news."

Secondary education department also issued a clarification saying that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.

Nearly 56 lakh students are registered to appear in the UP Board exams, which were deferred on April 15 following a surge in Covid cases across the state.

The UP government had on April 15 decided to postpone the high school class 10 and intermediate class 12 exams of the UP Board. The decision to reschedule the exams was taken in view of the panchayat elections and surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

This year, 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, are registered for the high school examination. Similarly, 26,09,501 examinees, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, are registered for the intermediate exam.

Last year, the UP Board exams began on February 18 and concluded in the first week of March before the lockdown.