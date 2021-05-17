Home / Education / Board Exams / Fake schedule of UP Board exam goes viral, board secretary says it is bogus
UP Secondary education department also issued a clarification saying that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.(File photo)
UP Secondary education department also issued a clarification saying that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.(File photo)
board exams

Fake schedule of UP Board exam goes viral, board secretary says it is bogus

  • Soon after a "fake" exam schedule of UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations went viral on social media, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad issued a rejoinder saying the said examination schedule is bogus and board has not prepared any examination schedule yet.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 02:37 PM IST

Soon after a "fake" exam schedule of UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations went viral on social media, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad issued a rejoinder saying the said examination schedule is bogus and board has not prepared any examination schedule yet.

UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla in a press release said, "An examination schedule of UP Board high school and intermediate exam to be held between June 5 and 25 went viral on social media on May 17 is bogus and fake. We request everyone to ignore it. The board will lodge FIR against all those who will be found guilty of spreading fake news."

Secondary education department also issued a clarification saying that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.

Nearly 56 lakh students are registered to appear in the UP Board exams, which were deferred on April 15 following a surge in Covid cases across the state.

The UP government had on April 15 decided to postpone the high school class 10 and intermediate class 12 exams of the UP Board. The decision to reschedule the exams was taken in view of the panchayat elections and surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

This year, 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, are registered for the high school examination. Similarly, 26,09,501 examinees, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, are registered for the intermediate exam.

Last year, the UP Board exams began on February 18 and concluded in the first week of March before the lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board exam schedule up board schedule up board examinations covid-19 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.