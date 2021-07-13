GBSHSE 10th Results 2021: Goa Board records highest ever pass percentage

The Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday declared the results of the SSC examinations with a record pass percentage of 99.72%.

The Board didn’t conduct physical exams this year on account of the pandemic but instead drew up the final scores based on a scheme that was devised based on internal assessment conducted by the schools.

“This year 23,967 students appeared from the regular category. This is the maximum enrollment of candidates in the history of the board. Of that 23,900 passed in this examination giving us a pass percentage of 99.72% which is the highest ever pass percentage in the history of the board,” Board Chairman Bhagirathi Shetye, said.

Students who failed mainly did so either because they failed to complete their internal assignments or failed to attend classes online resulting being denied their marks.

“The results are prepared based on the objective criteria that is a policy document that we have developed in view of cancellation of SSC written examination. Safety of candidates and examination personnel was of paramount importance so the Board had cancelled the Class XII examination which was supposed to be held from May 13 2021 to June 4th 2021,” he added.

Opportunity to appear in exams will be given to candidates who are not satisfied with their result. All failures/unsuccessful candidates will be given the facility of ATKT (Allowed to keep terms) in Class XI.

However, for students seeking admission to science courses or to technical courses like polytechnic or diploma in engineering there will be a separate entrance examination based on which a merit list for entrance will be drawn up, Shetye said.

The exam will be free for students of Goa Board but will have a nominal fee for students of either CBSE or other state boards.

Over the last few years the average pass percentage has ranged between 91-93% but has shot up this year on account of the lack of a regular physical written exam.