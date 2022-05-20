GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board Class 12 result releasing tomorrow

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 on May 21, 2022. The Goa Board Class 12 result will be declared at 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am.

The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state. This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC examination, with 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates.

In 2021, Goa Board Class 12 result was announced on July 19. The examination was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The marks were allotted to the Class 12th students on the basis of their internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 percent. A total of 99.66% of students had passed in commerce, 99.68% students passed in science and 99.51% in vocational stream.