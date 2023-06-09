Girls outshine boys in J&K Board class 12 board examination

For the first time this year, Kashmir and Jammu divisions' exams were conducted simultaneously as part of the uniform academic calendar. Girls outshined boys in J&K Board class 12 board examination(Hindustan Times)

As per the official results, 82,441 students passed the examination out of 1,27,636 recording a pass percentage of 65 percent.

"Girls have yet again outclassed boys in higher secondary school examinations with scoring of a pass percentage of 68% against 61 pass percentage of boys, " a government spokesperson said.

The exam was conducted at 1255 centres established across the Soft and Hard Zone areas identified in both the UTs.

Expressing satisfaction over the entire examination process, Chairperson JKBOSE, Professor Parikshat Singh Manhas congratulated all the stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to all for contributing towards smooth conduct of examination and success of "the vision of the government wherein all the students of the two UTs were brought together in the same academic session and their result has been declared successfully."

“It is heartening to know that girls have again outshined boys. The students and their parents deserve great appreciation for their wholehearted acceptance and cooperation in realizing the visionary goal of unifying the staggered academic sessions in both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh, " he said.

"It is a momentous occasion for all of us as our concerted efforts have yielded fruitful results,” he added

Of the 27,272 students who acquired distinctions, 15,988 were girls. 10,606 girls in the science stream acquired distinction as against 8,400 boys. 4468 girls got distinction in the arts stream while 1,850 were boys.