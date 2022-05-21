Goa board class 12 results 2022: How to check GBSHSE HSSC scores

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 today, May 21. Candidates who took the Class 12 board examinations in the state can access their results on the GBSHSE's official website, gbshse.info or results.gbshsegoa.net.

The state's Class 12 board exams were held offline from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The test was held in 18 centres and 72 sub-centers around the state. The Board officials followed all of the COVID19 guidelines during the examination.

This year, 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC test, with 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates.

Direct link to check result here

Goa Board HSSC Result: How to check

Visit the official site of GBSHSE on results.gbshsegoa.net

On the home page click on Goa Board HSSC Result link available

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for download via the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. The schools must use their login credentials to download the marksheets, and students can collect the marksheets from the schools.