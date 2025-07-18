The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supply Result 2025 on July 18, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supply Result 2025 declared at gseb.org, direct link to check here(HT file)

The Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on July 1, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Students can access their results by entering their Supplementary-2025 Examination Seat Number in the required box. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supply Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GSEB Class 10 supply result will also be available on the official website and on WhatsApp. Candidates will have to send their seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971. The result will be received on Whatsapp. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of GSEB.