GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Gujarat Board Class 10 purak exam results releasing tomorrow

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced GSEB SSC Supplementary result 2025 date. The Gujarat Board Class 10 supply exam result will be announced on July 18, 2025 at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org....Read More

Students can access their results by entering their Supplementary-2025 Examination Seat Number. Candidates can also check the results on their mobile devices by sending the exam seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

Details about getting mark sheets and certificates from schools will be communicated later. Schools will have to download the circular with necessary instructions for mark verification, document verification and name correction after the examination from the board's website and take appropriate action accordingly.

The examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on July 1, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.