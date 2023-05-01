Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB HSC (12th) Science, GUJCET 2023 results tomorrow on gseb.org

GSEB HSC (12th) Science, GUJCET 2023 results tomorrow on gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2023 03:29 PM IST

GSEB HSC, GUJCET Results 2023 Date and Time: Students can check these results on the board website, gseb.org after the official announcement.

GSEB HSC, GUJCET Results 2023 Date and Time: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (known as GSEB) is going to announce HSC (Class 12) board exam results for Science stream students tomorrow, May 2. Along with this, the board will also announce results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023.

GSEB HSC (12th) Science, GUJCET 2023 results tomorrow on gseb.org(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Students can check these results on the board website, gseb.org after the official announcement.

As per the official notification, these results will be announced at 9 am.

Results will also be available on WhatsApp. To check GSEB results on WhatsApp, they can send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

Physical copies of marks sheets, certificates and other documents will be sent to schools later, the board said.

Instructions and sample forms for marks verification, name correction, etc. will be shared later, it added.

How to check GSEB HSC 12th, GUJCET results 2023

  1. Go to gseb.org.
  2. On the home page, open the link to check HSC and/or GUJCET results.
  3. Enter your seat number and login.
  4. Check your result.

HSC results for Arts and Commerce streams will be announced later.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
