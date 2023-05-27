Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not release GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2023 today. The Board has released an official notice regarding the fake press release circulation on social media platforms on Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce to be announced on May 27, 2023. GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2023 not releasing today, Board issues notice (Hindustan Time Photo)

As per the official notice shared by GSEB on gseb.org, the Board has called out the notice to be fake and that no such such press release has been published by Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar. The Board has further informed to all that the press release is fake and when the result of class-12 (general stream) will be officially declared by the board it will be placed on the website of the Board. This press release is wrong and this is denied by the board.

GSEB HSC Science stream results were announced on May 2, 2023. This year 65.58 percent students passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students.

Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and was over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The Board released the answer key for Class 12 or HSC exam on April 13 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till April 15, 2023.