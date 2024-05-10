GSEB SSC Result 2024 Date, Time: Gujarat Board 10th results releasing on May 11 at 8 am

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB, will release the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 on May 11, 2024 at 8 am, Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the GSEB website at gseb.org when released. GSEB SSC Result 2024 Date, Time: Gujarat Board 10th results on May 11 at 8 am

A press release issued by the board informed that the results will be declared at 8 AM. Once the results are declared, details will be shared on pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.

This year GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.

Steps to check Gujarat SSC results 2024:

· Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

· Click on the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can also get their result by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board announced the Class 12 results declared for the Science and General stream on May 9, 2024. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the GSEB website at gseb.org.