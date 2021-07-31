Gujarat HSC Result 2021:GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce result declared on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared Gujarat HSC Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce result was announced at 8 am. The Class 12 result can be downloaded by respective schools and not by the students on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Around 5 lakh students have registered for Class 12 exams in the state. The state board exams for Class 12 was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result was prepared on the basis of Class 12 evaluation criteria released by the Board.

As per the evaluation criteria, GSEB has adopted he 25:25:50 marking formula for Class 12 students. 50 per cent weightage is for Class 10 marks, 25 per cent for Class 11 marks and 25 per cent for the first and second unit tests of Class 12.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.