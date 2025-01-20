Haryana Board Exams 2025: Practical examinations of Class 10, 12 to begin from February 3, check details here

Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani is set to conduct the practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from February 3, 2025. Haryana Board Exams 2025: Practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from February 3, 2025. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

This was informed by Board Secretary Ajay Chopra on Monday who said that the practical examinations of Secondary and Senior Secondary for regular candidates will be conducted from February 3 to February 18, 2025 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

He further informed the board will appoint a special examiner for the conduct of practical examinations for Class 12 subjects including Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The practical examinations for the remaining subjects of Class 12 as well as Class 10 will be conducted by the teachers/lecturers of the concerned subject in the respective schools.

As per the HBSE Secretary, information about duty will be sent to supervisors and examiners appointed for practical examinations through SMS.

He further informed that the heads of the concerned schools should visit the Board's official website at bseh.org.in through their school login on the scheduled dates to obtain exam duty chart, instruction sheet, group photo of the examinees and for uploading of marks.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the board had shared the examination time tables for Classes 10 and 12. As per the schedule, the exams for Class 10 will commence from February 28 and conclude on March 19. Whereas Class 12 exams will begin on February 27 and end on April 2.

It is learnt that nearly 5 lakh students will appear in the board exams this year in nearly 1,500 examination centres across the state. The board is also making special arrangements to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner.