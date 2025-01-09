HBSE Haryana board Class 12th exam date sheet released, DElEd timetable out too

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025: oard of Secondary Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced dates for Class 12th or the Senior Secondary filal exams, 2025. The board has also announced HBSE Class 10 and the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) examination. HBSE Haryana board Class 12th exam date sheet released

According to the timetables released by the board, HBSE Class 12th final exam 2025 will begin on February 27 with the English core and English Elective papers.

All papers will begin at 12:30 pm and depending on the length, it will either end at 3:30 or 3 pm.

Specially abled candidates will get 20 extra minutes 20 additional minutes to answer their papers.

All candidates must bring their own pencils for map work, and log tables.

All candidates must bring their admit cards and scanned photographs to the exam venue.

HBSE said that calcillators and mobile phones are not permitted inside the exam venue and if anyone is found to be in possession of these, they will be treated to have used unfair means.

They have been asked to follow all the instructions mentioned on admit cards.

Meanwhile, the Haryana board's DElEd exam will begin on February 27 with the Childhood and Development of Children paper. The test will end on March 21.

For Class 10 students, HBSE will conduct the board exam from February 28 to March 19. The exam will begin with the Hindi paper.

Like Class 12, the exam will begin at 12:30 pm and end at 3 or 3:30 pm, depending on the paper's length.