Haryana Board HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022: Know how to check

The Haryana Board of School Education is expected to release Haryana Board result on June 15 or in next few days. Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed to the Hindustan Times online on June 13 that the results will not be released on Tuesday, June 14. Singh further stated that the board will try to release the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th results on June 15th.

Once the results are out candidates can check their BSEH Class 10, 12 results on the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year. The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

The BSEH class 10th and 12th exams were held at around 1700 test centers throughout the state.

HBSE Haryana Class 12th Result: How to check result once its out

Visit BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in

On the home page, click the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link

Enter your login information and click the submit button

Your result will be shown on the screen

Take print out for future reference.