Haryana Board offers one-time chance for Class 12 students (1990–2024) to improve marks

In a one-time opportunity aimed at student welfare, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that students who passed the Senior Secondary (Academic and Open School) examinations between March 1990 and March 2024 will be allowed to apply for improvement of marks.
According to a press release issued by Dr. (Prof.) Pawan Kumar, Chairman, Mr. Satish Shahpur, Vice-Chairman, and Mr. Munish Sharma, IAS, Secretary, eligible candidates can apply online through the Board’s official website www.bseh.org.in from October 31, 2025, onwards.