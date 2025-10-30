Haryana Board offers one-time chance for Class 12 students (1990–2024) to improve marks

In a one-time opportunity aimed at student welfare, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that students who passed the Senior Secondary (Academic and Open School) examinations between March 1990 and March 2024 will be allowed to apply for improvement of marks. Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that students who passed the Senior Secondary (Academic and Open School) examinations between March 1990 and March 2024 will be allowed to apply for improvement of marks. (Santosh Kumar)

According to a press release issued by Dr. (Prof.) Pawan Kumar, Chairman, Mr. Satish Shahpur, Vice-Chairman, and Mr. Munish Sharma, IAS, Secretary, eligible candidates can apply online through the Board’s official website www.bseh.org.in from October 31, 2025, onwards.

Applicants must pay a one-time fee of Rs.10,000 and can apply for improvement in one or a maximum of two subjects. The last date to submit online applications is November 15, 2025.

While applying, candidates are required to upload a self-attested copy of their pass certificate, verified either by a gazetted officer or the principal of a government or recognized private school.

The Board clarified that no applications will be accepted after the last date under any circumstances.

This initiative offers a rare chance for past students to enhance their academic records and strengthen their career prospects.