Not a single student from 18 Haryana schools passed HBSE Class 12 board exam: Report

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced an overall pass percentage of 85.66 per cent for Class 12 board exam this year, but now a disturbing trend has come to light -- 18 schools across the in Haryana recorded a 0 per cent pass rate, triggering alarm bells in the state education department. Several schools in Haryana failed to cross even the 35 per cent pass mark, the report said.(PTI)

Following the shocking outcomes, the HBSE prepared a list of 100 underperforming schools, which includes both government and private institutes, TOI reported.

This list was sent to the Directorate of Education for urgent review and corrective action, the publication reported.

Also Read | Chandigarh embarks on ‘Mission 100’ to improve govt schools’ result in board exams

A district-wise analysis of the board results revealed that several schools in the state failed to cross even the 35 per cent pass mark, with 18 institutions recording zero success in the examination.

“One school had 13 students, and not a single student passed,” said HBSE Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar, adding that in most of these zero-result schools, the number of examinees ranged from 1 to 2, with disappointing outcomes.

The board has recommended disciplinary action against teachers at these poorly performing schools and has also forwarded a detailed report to the Ministry of Education, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

Also Read | Lovely Professional University suspends MoUs with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, says national security a top priority

Dr Kumar emphasised the need for immediate intervention, including mandatory teacher training, student engagement programs, and direct interaction with parents to uncover the root causes of such dismal performance.

“Understanding the root of such poor performance is essential. Teachers must not only improve pedagogical methods but also reconnect with students and their challenges,” Dr Kumar was quoted as saying by TOI.

Haryana board results

The Haryana Board of School Education declared the HBSE 12th Result 2025 on May 13, while the HBSE 10th Result 2025 was announced on Saturday, May 17.

For class 10 this year, an overall pass percentage of 92.49 per cent has been recorded. A total of 2,71,499 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 251110 passed.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.