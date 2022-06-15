Haryana BSEH Class 12th result declared, all girls in top 3

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday declared class 12 examination results with 87.08% of the students cracked the exam. The students can see their results at official site from 5 pm today. Haryana 12th result live updates

Top three positions grabbed by girls

The girls have grabbed all the three top positions in class 12 results. Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nindana topped the exam by securing 498 out of 500 marks. Muskan, a student of SD women’s girl school at Jind’s Narwana and Sakshi of Pehowa in Kurukshetra jointly secured second rank with 496 marks. However, Shruti of Hisar and Poonam of Palwal got third rank by securing 495 marks.

The distance –mode students pass percentage stood at 73.28%. As many as 1.223 students out of 1,669 passed the class 12 exam through distance mode.

The board chairman Jagbir Singh said a total of 2.45 lakh students appeared in the exam, of which 2.13 lakh passed the exam and the compartment figure stood at 23,604.

“The girls have outshined the boys in the class 12 results. The girls pass percentage was 90.51% while 83.96 percent boys got success. The rural area students are ahead of the urban area pupils with a success rate of 87.71% while the urban area students have a pass percentage of 85.96%. The pass percentage of private schools stood at 89.72% while 85.46% students studying in government schools cracked the class 12 exam,” the board chairman added.

Last year, the exams of board classes could not be conducted due to the pandemic and all students have passed the class 12 exam. However, 80.34% students passed class 12 exam in 2020, 74.48% in 2019, 63.84% in 2018, 64.50% in 2017 and 62.40% in 2016.