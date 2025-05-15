Menu Explore
ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2025 11:05 AM IST

HBSE 10th result 2025 news: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (HBSE or BSEH) is expected to share the date and time for Haryana board Class 10t result 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the Class 10 board exams this year can check and download their results from the official website, bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th result 2025 news: Website to check Haryana board Class 10 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Along with the result, the HBSE will share the names of Class 10 toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise result details and some other information. 

Students will need to use their roll numbers to check the result online.

Haryana Board 10th Results 2025: How to download HBSE Class 10 results when out

Visit the official website, bseh.org.

Click on the results link.

Open the Class 10th result page.

Enter the credentials and log in.

Check your result.

The Haryana board has already declared Class 12 board exam results.

Last year, BSEH announced the Class 10th board results on May 12. In Class 10, a total of 2,86,714 students wrote the board examination, of whom 2,73,015 students qualified. The overall pass percentage for Class 10th was 95.22 percent. Girls outperformed the boys by securing 96.32 per cent compared to boys' 94.22 per cent.

This year, the Haryana board Class 10 exam was conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams were held from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

Get latest news on HPBOSE Result 2025 News Live, CBSE Board Result , Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on CBSE Board 10th Result, CBSE Board 12th Result and Jharkhand Board Result
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / HBSE 10th result 2025 news: Website to check Haryana board Class 10 results when declared
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Thursday, May 15, 2025
