The Board of School Education, Haryana will release the HBSE Admit Card 2026 on February 17, 2026. The hall ticket for BSEH Class 10 and 12 will be available on the official website, bseh.org.in. HBSE Admit Card 2026: Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 hall ticket releasing today at bseh.org.in (HT file)

As per the datesheet, the Class 10 or Secondary annual exam will begin on February 26 and end on March 20, 2026. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary annual exam will begin on February 25 and will end on April 1, 2026. The Class 10, 12 exams will be held in single shift- from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Class 10 exam will begin with Mathematics paper and will end with IT, Retail and other such papers. The Class 12 exam will begin with English paper and will end with Retail, Automotive and other such papers.

Those candidates who will appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the admit card from the official website.

HBSE Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.