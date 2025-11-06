Edit Profile
    HBSE Board Exam 2025: Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 registration begins today at bseh.org.in

    HBSE Board Exam 2025 registration for Class 10, 12 will begin today, November 6 at bseh.org.in. The steps to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Board of School Education Haryana will begin the HBSE Board Exam 2025 registration process on November 6, 2025. For online registration for Class 10, 12, all school heads should log in to the link provided on the Board's official website at bseh.org.in.

    HBSE Board Exam 2025: Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 registration begins today at bseh.org.in (HT file photo)
    The last to apply for the Class 10, 12 board examination is November 25, 2025. Candidates can apply till December 2 with late fee of 100/-, with late fee of 300/- till December 9 and with late fee of 1000/- till December 16, 2025.

    As per the official notice, the exam fee for regular school/gurukul/school students of Secondary/Pre-Intermediate and Secondary classes is 850/-, migration fee is 50/-, practical exam fee is 100. The total examination fee is 1000/-.

    For Senior Secondary/Uttar Madhyama and Senior Secondary students, the examination fee is 1000/-, a migration fee of 100/-, and a practical examination fee of 100/- per candidate. The total examination fee is 1200/-.

    All school heads should also ensure that the online applications of the candidates to be filled by them are correct as per the records and fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per the rules. If any kind of error is found in the application, the school head himself will be responsible. Errors related to photo/signature will not be corrected after the commencement of the examination.

    HBSE Board Exam 2025: How to register

    To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

    2. Click on HBSE Board Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

    Official Notice Here

