close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / HBSE extends last date for March 2024 Secondary, Senior Secondary annual exams

HBSE extends last date for March 2024 Secondary, Senior Secondary annual exams

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 06:39 PM IST

BSEH extends the application deadline for Secondary/Senior Secondary exams.

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the online application process for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeethas (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/North Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examination March-2024. Candidates can now apply till November 21. Previously the last date to apply was November 14.

Last date to apply for Secondary/Senior Secondary exams extended to Nov 21
Last date to apply for Secondary/Senior Secondary exams extended to Nov 21

All Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas can apply without a late fee till November 21. However, the heads of the school can apply from 22nd to 28th November with a late fee of 300 and from 29th November to 05th December, 2023 with a late fee of 1000.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

To register for Vidyalaya, Gurukul, or Vidyapeeth online, go to the Education Board's website at www.bseh.org.in and click on the provided link. For any technical problem contact: 01664-254300 and 254309.

Check detailed notifications here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out